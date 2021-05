Petry amassed three assists to go with two blocks and two shots in a 3-2 overtime win against Toronto on Monday.

Petry assisted on Tyler Toffoli's power-play goal in the first period, then he drew helpers on Phillip Danault's game-tying tally and Cole Caufield's overtime winner. Petry has exploded for five points in his first two contests to open the month of May, and the veteran defenseman is riding a five-game point streak (one goal, seven assists) heading into a Wednesday clash with Ottawa.