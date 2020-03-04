Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Reaches forty points
Petry scored a goal and had three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Petry scored for the second straight game, running a point streak to three games. The mini-run of scoring puts him at 40 points, the third consecutive campaign he's hit the 40-point mark. He needs seven points over the final 14 games to establish a new career-best in scoring.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.