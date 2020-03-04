Play

Petry scored a goal and had three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Petry scored for the second straight game, running a point streak to three games. The mini-run of scoring puts him at 40 points, the third consecutive campaign he's hit the 40-point mark. He needs seven points over the final 14 games to establish a new career-best in scoring.

