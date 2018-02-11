Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Reaches NHL milestone
Petry suited up for his 500th NHL game Saturday and notched an assist, three shots, one hit and four blocked shots while playing a season-high 30:04 in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
The 29-year-old blueliner is an unsightly minus-24 this season, reminiscent of his early days in the league as part of some bad Edmonton teams, but he's really emerged as a viable replacement for Shea Weber (foot). Over the last 16 games, since the start of 2018, Petry has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) at minus-2 while averaging at least two hits and two blocks per game.
