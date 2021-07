Petry notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Petry set up Nick Suzuki's tally at 18:04 of the second period. The 33-year-old Petry has struggled to produce offense in the postseason with six helpers and 34 shots on net through 18 outings. He's added 44 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in a top-four role.