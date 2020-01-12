Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Records power-play point
Petry had a power-play assist, three shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa.
Petry was the primary helper on Nick Suzuki's first-period goal, giving him nine power-play points for the season, which ranks him third on the team. It was the second straight game with a point for the defenseman, who has recorded 11 points over the last 11 games and stands at 27 points through 46 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.