Petry had a power-play assist, three shots, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Ottawa.

Petry was the primary helper on Nick Suzuki's first-period goal, giving him nine power-play points for the season, which ranks him third on the team. It was the second straight game with a point for the defenseman, who has recorded 11 points over the last 11 games and stands at 27 points through 46 games.