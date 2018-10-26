Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Registers assist in loss
Petry recorded an assist Thursday but the Sabres prevailed 4-3.
Petry now has four points in his last three games and continues to admirably fill the void left by Shea Weber (foot). The Michigan native is averaging 23:32 of ice time through nine games which leads all Montreal skaters.
