Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Replacing Weber on top pair
Petry had a team-high 29:03 time on ice in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Petry has moved up to the top defensive pairing the last two games, replacing the injured Shea Weber (lower body) and getting minutes similar to the hobbled defenseman. He's also getting Weber-like time on the power play, playing 10:32 on the man-advantage in games Tuesday and Wednesday. The 29-year-old blueliner is averaging a career-high 22:14 of ice time, but that has led to a team-low minus-12.
