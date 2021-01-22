Petry posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Petry kept his point streak alive late with the secondary helper on Brendan Gallagher's third-period marker. That gives Petry four goals and three helpers in five games, a spectacular start to the season for the 33-year-old blueliner. He's added a plus-6 rating, 13 shots on net and eight blocked shots to round out his play.