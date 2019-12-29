Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Runs streak to three games
Petry had an assist, six shots and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Petry extended his point streak to three games, posting a goal and four assists during that stretch. The defenseman had endured a 20-game stretch with just six points prior his three-game explosion. The mini-run leaves him with 20 points through 37 games, putting him on pace for a third consecutive 40-point season.
