Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Saves Canadiens' bacon
Petry logged the game-winning goal on his lone shot of the night in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina. He added four hits and four blocked shots over a team-high 25:35 of ice time.
Montreal opened a 3-0 lead midway through the second period but watched the lead evaporate. It was the fourth straight home game in which the Canadiens had blown a multi-goal lead. Petry came to the rescue 52 seconds into the extra stanza and earned the number one star because of it. It was the second-pair stalwart's 10th goal, giving him three straight seasons of double-digit goals.
