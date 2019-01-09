Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores game-winner
Petry scored a goal, blocked three shots and had one hit over 21:27 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.
Petry played a normal allotment of minutes Tuesday, as Shea Weber was able to play despite getting injured Monday. He was the goat Monday when his turnover led to the lone goal in a 1-0 loss to the Wild, but Petry erased that memory by scoring the game-winner early in the third period. It was his ninth goal in 44 games, putting him within striking distance of the career-high 12 he scored in 82 games last season.
