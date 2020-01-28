Petry scored his seventh goal of the season during Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The defenseman hadn't scored in his previous nine games before opening the scoring less than two minutes into Monday night's affair. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. Petry has been a steady presence on Montreal's blue line this season, now with 29 points, and could be somebody who gets moved prior to the trade deadline. Regardless of what jersey he has on, Petry is a solid fantasy option on the back end.