Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in blowout loss
Petry scored his team's only goal in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Wild.
Early in the third, with his team trailing 6-0, Petry took a pass from Michael Chaput and beat Devan Dubnyk with a slap shot to break the goalie's shutout bid. Apart from that, it was a forgettable night for the Canadiens, but individually it's been an impressive season for the 31-year-old blueliner, who's now up to five goals and 22 points in 31 games this season. Including Tuesday's effort, Petry has three goals and five points over his last five games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Doubles up in win•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Weber return affects him•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Another strong offensive effort•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Among top-10 defensemen in scoring•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Two assists in road loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...