Petry scored his team's only goal in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Wild.

Early in the third, with his team trailing 6-0, Petry took a pass from Michael Chaput and beat Devan Dubnyk with a slap shot to break the goalie's shutout bid. Apart from that, it was a forgettable night for the Canadiens, but individually it's been an impressive season for the 31-year-old blueliner, who's now up to five goals and 22 points in 31 games this season. Including Tuesday's effort, Petry has three goals and five points over his last five games.