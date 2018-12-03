Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal in loss
Petry scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.
With Sunday's snipe, Petry ended his five-game pointless streak, bringing him up to three goals and 18 points in 27 games. With Shea Weber back healthy, Petry will see his ice time scaled back and also will need to accept fewer opportunities with the man advantage, though the 30-year-old led Montreal with 2:15 of PP time in this one. Nonetheless, Weber's return to game action has undeniable consequences for Petry's fantasy value in that he's no longer Montreal's thoroughbred on the back end now that the team's captain has returned to its lineup.
