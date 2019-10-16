Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores lone goal
Petry scored a power-play goal and had six shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He added a hit and a block over a team-high 24:04 of ice time.
Petry ran his point streak to three games with a first-period marker. He gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead when he unloaded a bomb from the top of the left faceoff circle, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy high to the far post. It was Petry's second power-play goal and third point while on the man advantage.
