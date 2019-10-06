Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Scores on penalty shot
Petry scored a goal and had seven shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
One of Petry's missives came when he was awarded a penalty shot, on which he beat Toronto's Michael Hutchinson to tie the game in the third period. Through two games, Petry leads Montreal with 12 shots.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Logs team-high ice time•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Finds scoresheet in lopsided win•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Breaks scoring drought•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sets up game-winner•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Shows off hand-eye coordination•
-
Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Tallies helper in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.