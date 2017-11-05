Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sends game into OT
Petry had a goal on six shots with two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Winnipeg.
Petry atoned for a penalty that led to a Jets power-play goal early in the third-period goal when evened the game at four apiece with just under five minutes remaining, giving the struggling Habs an opportunity to win in OT. It was his second goal of the season and second point in the last three games. After starting the season at minus-7 over the first eight games, Petry has stabilized since, posting a plus-2 over the past six.
