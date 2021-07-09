Petry will have a follow-up appointment to determine whether his finger injury will require surgery, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Petry evidently had to tape his fingers together in order to continue playing after getting his hand caught in a camera hole during Game 4 of Montreal's second-round series versus the Jets. If he's forced to undergo surgery in order to correct the issue, he could be in danger of missing time at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The 33-year-old blueliner finished the 2020-21 season with 12 goals, 36 helpers and 164 shots on net through 75 contests.