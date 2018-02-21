Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sets new benchmark
Petry scored a goal on three shots, delivered four hits and blocked two shots over 26:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
Petry redirected a Karl Alzner shot from the point to post his career-high ninth goal of the season. All the extra ice time he gets as the de facto replacement for Shea Weber (foot) has fueled a breakthrough scoring season for Petry (28 points), who will continue to play big minutes. The Canadiens earlier this week announced Weber is being shut down again, possibly for the remainder of the season.
