Petry had an assist, one shot, one blocked shot and three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

Petry moved in from the point to corral a loose puck, circled the net, then found a wide open Mike Reilly, who scored the game-winning goal early in the third period. It was the 35th point for Petry, who is well within striking distance of eclipsing the career-high 42 points he had last season.