Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sets up game-winner
Petry had an assist, one shot, one blocked shot and three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Arizona.
Petry moved in from the point to corral a loose puck, circled the net, then found a wide open Mike Reilly, who scored the game-winning goal early in the third period. It was the 35th point for Petry, who is well within striking distance of eclipsing the career-high 42 points he had last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...