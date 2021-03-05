Petry had an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Petry's shot was deflected twice, first by Jonathans Drouin's stick then Corey Perry's leg, late in the third period with an extra attacker to send the game into overtime. He has five points over the last four games and leads Montreal with 14 assists and 21 points.