Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sets up overtime winner
Petry recorded an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Petry fed Max Domi for the tally, and the forward did the rest just 26 seconds into the extra frame. The 31-year-old defenseman has started well with eight points and 31 hits in 13 games in October. He's topped 40 points, 160 hits, 120 blocked shots and 170 shots on goal in each of the last two seasons, making Petry a valuable defender across categories.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.