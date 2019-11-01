Petry recorded an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Petry fed Max Domi for the tally, and the forward did the rest just 26 seconds into the extra frame. The 31-year-old defenseman has started well with eight points and 31 hits in 13 games in October. He's topped 40 points, 160 hits, 120 blocked shots and 170 shots on goal in each of the last two seasons, making Petry a valuable defender across categories.