Petry had two assists, two shots on net, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Capitals.

Petry's inching closer to the end of a trying season for the 34-year-old defenseman. After four straight seasons with 40-plus points, Petry stands at 20 with six games remaining. He also has two years left on a contract that nets him $12.5 million.