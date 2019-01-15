Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Shows off hand-eye coordination
Petry scored an overtime goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Bruins.
Petry fired a shot in the first period that was clearly going wide of the net, but Brendan Gallagher redirected the puck back on target and past Tuukka Rask for the Habs first goal. Petry then played hero in overtime, swatting the puck out of midair and into the back of the net for the team's third win in the last four games. Petry is a true utility man, as he leads the team with 127 hits and ranks second with 70 blocked shots while marking the most points on the blue line (33).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...