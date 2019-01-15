Petry scored an overtime goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Bruins.

Petry fired a shot in the first period that was clearly going wide of the net, but Brendan Gallagher redirected the puck back on target and past Tuukka Rask for the Habs first goal. Petry then played hero in overtime, swatting the puck out of midair and into the back of the net for the team's third win in the last four games. Petry is a true utility man, as he leads the team with 127 hits and ranks second with 70 blocked shots while marking the most points on the blue line (33).