Petry had a goal, an assist, four shots, three hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Petry was active all night, but his impact was most felt over the 15 minutes of the game. He got Montreal on the board midway through the third period then set up rookie Cole Caufield in overtime for the win. It was the fourth straight game with at least one point for Petry, who has a goal and three four assists during that run. Petry, who has 12 goals in 50 games this season, needs one more to match his career high set in 2018 over 82 games.