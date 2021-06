Petry (hand) skated Sunday, and coach Dominique Ducharme said Petry could resume practicing with the team as soon as Monday or Tuesday, John Lu of TSN Montreal reports.

Ducharme stopped short of ruling Petry out for Monday's series opener against the Golden Knights, though the veteran blueliner isn't expected to be available for that game. Petry seems to be progressing in his recovery and has a good chance of returning for Wednesday's Game 2 if he misses Game 1.