Petry registered two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Petry had a hand in Artturi Lehkonen's first-period tally and Josh Anderson's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 33-year-old Petry has seen his offense go a bit cold in April, with just five assists and a minus-10 rating in his last 12 games. He's at 32 points, 107 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 82 hits and 51 blocked shots through 44 contests overall.