Petry scored a goal on two shots along with three hits, five blocked shots and a minor penalty in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Following an offensive-zone faceoff win by rookie Nick Suzuki, Petry fired a harmless wrister that eluded Thomas Greiss for the game-winning goal. It was Petry's first goal in 22 games and just the third of the season. With 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) through 28 games, Petry is angling for his third consecutive 40-point season.