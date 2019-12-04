Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Snaps goal drought
Petry scored a goal on two shots along with three hits, five blocked shots and a minor penalty in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
Following an offensive-zone faceoff win by rookie Nick Suzuki, Petry fired a harmless wrister that eluded Thomas Greiss for the game-winning goal. It was Petry's first goal in 22 games and just the third of the season. With 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) through 28 games, Petry is angling for his third consecutive 40-point season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.