Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Sparks offense in Saturday's win
Petry notched four assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.
The blueliner was all over the scoresheet, adding four hits, two shots and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. It was Petry's first multi-point effort since Dec. 29, and on the season he now has 33 points (seven goals, 26 helpers) through 53 games.
