Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Petry dealt with injuries to his fingers during the playoffs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Petry missed two games during the postseason after getting his fingers caught in a camera hole in the glass in Game 4 versus the Jets. This is likely a lingering issue from that injury, although he was able to play through it for the last 10 games of the playoffs. The defenseman had six assists, 51 hits, 31 blocked shots and 36 shots on net through 20 playoff contests.