Petry notched an assist, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

With four goals and two assists through four contests, Petry is one of 10 players at six points so far this season. The 33-year-old defenseman leads all NHL blueliners in points, although he's far from a lock to keep up this pace much longer. Petry also has 10 shots on net, eight blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-3 rating in 2020-21 -- even when his scoring cools off, his non-scoring production could help him maintain a high floor for fantasy value.