Petry had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, along with three shots, two blocked shots, two minor penalties and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Calgary.

Petry finished at minus-2 but played better than that stat indicates. His second-period, power-play goal ignited Montreal's offense, which had been stymied by Flames goalie David Rittich, who was coming off a 44-save effort in a win over the Rangers. The Canadiens peppered him with 40 shots Tuesday and enjoyed a 26-11 edge before Petry netted his first goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, he assisted on Brendan Gallagher's power-play strike. It was the third multi-point night in eight games for Petry.