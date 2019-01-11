Petry recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

The Habs' second-best blueliner behind Shea Weber has recorded assists in consecutive contests, and for the season, now has 22 helpers to go along with nine goals. Petry, through 45 games, is averaging 0.69 points per game which is the highest mark of his career. If he continues on this pace, the 31-year-old will wind up finishing 2018-19 with career highs across the board.