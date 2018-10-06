Petry had three shots on net, three hits and a blocked shot over a team-high 23:57 of ice time in Wednesday's season-opening loss to Toronto.

As expected, Petry takes the mantle of blue-line leader with Captain Shea Weber (knee) expected out until mid-December. That means top-pair minutes and significant time on the power play. He had 4:10 of ice time on the man advantage Wednesday.