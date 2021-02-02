Petry scored twice and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Petry had four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating for a hearty stat line Monday. His first goal stood as the game-winner, and he added the Canadiens' fifth tally and a secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's marker. The 33-year-old Petry is up to 10 points (three goals, seven helpers), a plus-10 rating, 23 shots, 14 hits and 12 blocked shots through nine outings. He's only lacking in PIM -- he's yet to take a penalty this season, but fantasy managers won't mind that too much give his other production.