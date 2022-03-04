Petry scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Just 10 seconds after a penalty expired late in the first period, Petry capitalized on a second chance in the Flames' zone. He's logged a goal and an assist in two games since March began. It's been a rough year for the veteran defenseman, but he's looked more like himself with three goals and four helpers in his last eight outings. For the year, he's at 13 points, 72 shots on net, 108 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 48 contests.