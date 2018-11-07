Petry registered a pair of assists Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

In addition to the two helpers, Petry logged a game-high 28:16 of ice time Tuesday but wound up posting a minus-3 rating in the process. As Shea Weber (foot) works his way back to full health, Petry continues to receive a heavy workload on Montreal's blue line, averaging 24:18 of ice time through 15 games. He'll enjoy a day off Wednesday before Montreal battles Buffalo on Thursday.