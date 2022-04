Petry scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Petry showed a penchant for late heroics in this one. He put the Canadiens up 2-1 with nine seconds left in the second period, then broke a 3-3 tie with 31 seconds left in the third. It has been a disappointing season for the veteran defenseman, but Petry's been in vintage form with the pressure off down the stretch, notching six points in his last four games.