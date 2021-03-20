Petry notched two power-play assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

He helped set up Corey Perry for the game's opening goal early in the first period, then fed Nick Suzuki for the tying tally inside the final minute with Jake Allen pulled from the Montreal net to create a 6-on-4. Petry had four goals in his prior seven games but remarkably no assists, so Friday's effort restored some balance to his production. The veteran blueliner continues to fly towards a career-best season with 11 goals and 27 points through 30 contests.