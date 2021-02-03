Petry scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.
The veteran blueliner came into this season with three straight 40-point campaigns, but Petry has taken his late-career breakout to a whole new level in 2020-21. He now has a dazzling five goals and 13 points through 10 games, and the 33-year-old has been a big factor in the Habs having one of the league's most potent offenses so far.
