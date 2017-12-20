Petry had a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Vancouver.

With Shea Weber (foot) sidelined for at least two more games, Petry will assume Weber's role on the top pair and power play. As he did last month when Weber missed six games -- Montreal went 4-1-1 -- Petry was a reasonable facsimile of the No. 1 defenseman. His strong entry into the zone made Nicolas Deslauriers' second-period goal possible, before the 30-year-old notched his second power-play goal of the season in the third period, giving Montreal a lead it would never relinquish. Petry will continue to handle team-high ice time while Weber is sidelined, which could extend after the holiday break into the second half of the road trip in Carolina and Florida.