Petry had five shots, three hits and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Carolina. He logged 22:53 of ice time, two minutes less than his season average of 24:52.

Petry was dropped to the second pair because Montreal's top blue liner, Shea Weber, made his season debut following a lengthy rehab of a knee injury. He had been filling in for Weber on the top pair and first-unit power play while playing Weber-like minutes. The 30-year-old defenseman was also dropped to the second-unit power play, so there's a reasonable expectation for a reduction in scoring opportunities going forward. Last season, when Weber missed 26 games, Petry set a new career benchmark with 42 points and was on pace to break that this season.