Petry (hand) isn't expected to be available for Game 1 of the Canadiens' third-round series, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Although Petry isn't expected to be available for Game 1 versus the Golden Knights or the Avalanche in the third round, he is expected to be ready to return "early in the series." The 33-year-old blueliner has picked up three helpers through 10 contests this postseason.