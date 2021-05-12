Petry (undisclosed) will sit out Wednesday's game against Edmonton, Arpon Basu of The Athletic
With all four North Division playoff seeds set, the Canadiens are resting plenty of regulars in their season finale, so Petry is likely just being given some rest. There's no reason why the blueliner shouldn't be good to go for Game 1 against the Maple Leafs next week.
