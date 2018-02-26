Addison (shoulder) was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Per NHL rules, in order to ship Addison off to the minors, the team must have cleared his injury and activated him off injured reserve. The winger was a long shot to make the roster out of training camp, but an injury during preseason locked him onto Montreal's roster for the duration of the season. Now healthy, the Ontario native will join the Rocket, where he will likely spend the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.