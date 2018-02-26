Canadiens' Jeremiah Addison: Sent down to minors
Addison (shoulder) was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Per NHL rules, in order to ship Addison off to the minors, the team must have cleared his injury and activated him off injured reserve. The winger was a long shot to make the roster out of training camp, but an injury during preseason locked him onto Montreal's roster for the duration of the season. Now healthy, the Ontario native will join the Rocket, where he will likely spend the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...