Addison is expected to require six months of recovery time after undergoing shoulder surgery Friday.

Addison suffered the shoulder issue in mid-September and tallied 43 points over 51 contests in the OHL last season. It's unlikely he will surface at the NHL level at any point in the next couple of years, but he will look to rejoin the action at some point in March if the timetable holds true.

