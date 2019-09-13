Kotkaniemi (knee) reported to training camp 10 pounds heavier than last season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Part of the added weight could be due to the natural growth of a teenager, but the Canadiens confirm Kotkaniemi spent a lot of time in the gym over the summer. The additional bulk should help the 19-year-old, who had a full rookie season, playing in rookie camp, training camp and a full 82-game schedule after playing only 57 games the previous year in Finland. Kotkaniemi. who underwent arthroscopic knee injury in April, is expect to take the ice Friday.