Kotkaniemi provided an assist and two penalty minutes in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The 20-year-old forward passed the puck to Ben Chiarot late in the 2nd period, who's point shot found it's way through several Tampa players to give the Habs life. Outside of the assist, Kotkaniemi was very much a non-factor in this game, registering no shots on goal and playing just 12:49 in the contest. The Finnish center has eight points in 17 games this postseason and will look to help his team get back on track in Wednesday night's Game 2 in Tampa Bay.