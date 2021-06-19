Kotkaniemi produced an assist, four PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Kotkaniemi collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and attempted a pass to Josh Anderson. It bounced off of Anderson and dropped to Paul Byron, who set up Anderson for the game-winning goal in overtime. Kotkaniemi has picked up a helper in each of the last two games, and he's up to six points through 13 playoff contests. He's added 12 PIM, 20 shots on net and 26 hits in a third-line role.