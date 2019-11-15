Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Awaiting medical clearance
Kotkaniemi (groin) has not yet been given medical clearance to play Friday against the Capitals, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Kotkaniemi said he's ready to roll Friday, but head coach Claude Julien is waiting for the medical staff to weigh in. If the 19-year-old Kotkaniemi is cleared, the coach said he'll only play in one of the back-to-back games Montreal has this weekend. After Friday's affair in Washington, the Habs return home for a match with the Devils on Saturday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Return Friday not assured•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Should return Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Remains unavailable•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ruled out versus Flyers•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Practices ahead of travel•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.