Kotkaniemi (groin) has not yet been given medical clearance to play Friday against the Capitals, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi said he's ready to roll Friday, but head coach Claude Julien is waiting for the medical staff to weigh in. If the 19-year-old Kotkaniemi is cleared, the coach said he'll only play in one of the back-to-back games Montreal has this weekend. After Friday's affair in Washington, the Habs return home for a match with the Devils on Saturday.